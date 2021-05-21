Economy Ministry worsens forecast for Ukrainian economy growth to 4.1% in 2021, to 3.8% in 2022 - ex-minister

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine worsened expectations of real GDP growth in the updated macro forecast from 4.6% to 4.1% in 2021, from 4.3% to 3.8% in 2022, ex-Minister Ihor Petrashko said.

"Our updated macro forecast, sent to various authorities and on which the three-year Budget Declaration will also be based, is an economic growth of 4.1% this year (real GDP)," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, Petrashko said that the fall in the economy in January-March 2020 turned out to be better than the expected indicator - 2% with the expected 3% subsidence.

"Since April, we have seen positive trends, including in the growth of industrial production and GDP," the ex-minister said.

At the same time, according to him, the ministry expects inflation to rise by 8.8% on average in 2021 compared to 2020.