Economy

11:06 21.05.2021

Economy Ministry worsens forecast for Ukrainian economy growth to 4.1% in 2021, to 3.8% in 2022 - ex-minister

1 min read
Economy Ministry worsens forecast for Ukrainian economy growth to 4.1% in 2021, to 3.8% in 2022 - ex-minister

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine worsened expectations of real GDP growth in the updated macro forecast from 4.6% to 4.1% in 2021, from 4.3% to 3.8% in 2022, ex-Minister Ihor Petrashko said.

"Our updated macro forecast, sent to various authorities and on which the three-year Budget Declaration will also be based, is an economic growth of 4.1% this year (real GDP)," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, Petrashko said that the fall in the economy in January-March 2020 turned out to be better than the expected indicator - 2% with the expected 3% subsidence.

"Since April, we have seen positive trends, including in the growth of industrial production and GDP," the ex-minister said.

At the same time, according to him, the ministry expects inflation to rise by 8.8% on average in 2021 compared to 2020.

Tags: #petrashko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:30 18.05.2021
Rada dismisses Petrashko from post of Economy Minister

Rada dismisses Petrashko from post of Economy Minister

13:33 29.12.2020
Petrashko expects rapid separation of Economy Ministry, Agrarian Ministry

Petrashko expects rapid separation of Economy Ministry, Agrarian Ministry

12:54 29.12.2020
Economy Ministry expects economy reduction by 3% in Q4, 2020

Economy Ministry expects economy reduction by 3% in Q4, 2020

12:50 29.12.2020
Ukraine starts preparations for negotiations on FTA with Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, China – economy minister

Ukraine starts preparations for negotiations on FTA with Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, China – economy minister

12:03 08.07.2020
Economy minister announces signing of first agreement with ECA

Economy minister announces signing of first agreement with ECA

17:17 07.07.2020
Economy minister denies need to review macroeconomic forecast

Economy minister denies need to review macroeconomic forecast

16:07 07.07.2020
Refinancing rate could fall lower than inflation rate – economy minister

Refinancing rate could fall lower than inflation rate – economy minister

15:38 16.06.2020
Economy ministry expects Ukrainian economy to resume growth in Q4 2020

Economy ministry expects Ukrainian economy to resume growth in Q4 2020

11:34 17.03.2020
Rada appoints Ihor Petrashko Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine

Rada appoints Ihor Petrashko Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz, Ukrainian MPs urge U.S. to maintain sanctions against Nord Stream 2

AMCU allows Metinvest to buy assets of Dniprovsky Iron and Steel Works

Energoatom tasked with reaching $500 mln in profit over 2021, doubling it soon – Zelensky

Rada appoints Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy – 293 affirmative votes

Zelensky criticizes ex-head of Naftogaz for misuse of funds, financing of media

LATEST

Naftogaz, Ukrainian MPs urge U.S. to maintain sanctions against Nord Stream 2

Ukrenergo Head Kudrytsky: Synchronization of Ukrainian energy system with European one set for 2023

Zelensky considers partnership with private investors necessary for Ukrzaliznytsia

AMCU allows Metinvest to buy assets of Dniprovsky Iron and Steel Works

Energoatom tasked with reaching $500 mln in profit over 2021, doubling it soon – Zelensky

Rada appoints Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy – 293 affirmative votes

Ukrposhta, Chinese Cainiao introduce tracking for shipments worth up to $2

Zelensky criticizes ex-head of Naftogaz for misuse of funds, financing of media

Rada appoints Kubrakov as infrastructure minister - 284 affirmative votes

Antonov state-run enterprise demonstrates first fuselage of An-178T aircraft for needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD