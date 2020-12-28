Economy

12:39 28.12.2020

Kyivstar gets status of Microsoft Gold Certified Partner

The Kyivstar mobile operator has received the Microsoft Gold Certified Partner status under the Microsoft partnership program in four competencies, the company has said.

According to the press release, in order to obtain the Microsoft Gold Certified Partner status, Kyivstar's cloud services development and implementation specialists have passed exams, passed certification and confirmed the following competencies: Cloud Productivity, Data Platform, Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions, Windows and Devices.

"The evolution of Kyivstar from a traditional mobile operator into a provider of integrated technological convergent solutions, in particular in the field of big data processing, artificial intelligence and cloud technologies, is not only our advantage, but also a strategic aspiration. Each implemented project or such achievement as the Microsoft Certified Partner status, helps us prove our expertise and remain a reliable partner for business," Illia Polshakov, the director of new business development at Kyivstar, said.

The Microsoft Gold Certified Partner status provides the mobile operator with a number of advantages, including flexible and quick access to innovative Microsoft materials, information about developments, solutions and products, training programs, as well as access to technical and consulting support, the company emphasizes.

"The acquisition of Gold level competencies by Kyivstar demonstrates the necessary knowledge, relevant experience and certification of specialists in specific areas of Microsoft solutions. Together we provide Ukrainian business not only with innovative services and products, but also accelerate the process of digital transformation of our customers, create opportunities for building a more successful, profitable and competitive business," Daniil Biktimirov, Microsoft Partner Development Manager in Central and Eastern Europe, said.

The operator said that in general Kyivstar has ten silver and gold competencies, which were received by 20 specialists of the operator.

#microsoft #kyivstar
24.12.2020
22.12.2020
09.12.2020
03.11.2020
02.11.2020
30.10.2020
12.10.2020
09.10.2020
09.10.2020
05.10.2020
