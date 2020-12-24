Economy

Launch of 750 kV Zaporizhia NPP-Kakhovska power grid opens up prospects for import of electricity to Romania within ENTSO-E – PM

Launch of 750 kV Zaporizhia NPP-Kakhovska power grid opens up prospects for import of electricity to Romania within ENTSO-E – PM

The launch of the overhead line 750 kV Zaporizhia NPP-Kakhovska opens up new opportunities and prospects for nuclear energy, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"This is one of the largest and most powerful energy facilities opened recently, which opens up the opportunity for Zaporizhia NPP to operate at its full installed capacity of 6,000 MW. And this will happen already next month," Shmyhal said at the official opening of the 750 kV overhead line Zaporizhia NPP-Kakhovska.

He noted that Zaporizhia NPP remained the last nuclear power plant that had a locked capacity, adding that now the entire nuclear power industry has the ability to work at full capacity.

In addition, he called the receipt of an alternative source of energy supply to the south of Ukraine and the opening of opportunities for importing electricity to Romania after integration into ENTSO-E as a positive effect from the opening of the station.

In general, he described the construction of the power grid as a large international project, since it was financed by the European Bank for Development and Reconstruction (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), and both Ukrainian and foreign contractors were involved in its implementation.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that a lot of Ukrainian manufacturers took part in the project.

