Economy

12:43 22.12.2020

Electricity production from coal in Ukraine will fall by 46% by 2030, share of nuclear energy to grow from 53% to 57% - DTEK

1 min read
Electricity production from coal in Ukraine will fall by 46% by 2030, share of nuclear energy to grow from 53% to 57% - DTEK

 Production of electricity by coal thermal power plants in Ukraine will decrease by 46% by 2030, while the share of nuclear power plants will grow from 53% to 57%, DTEK has predicted.

"Thermal power plants will increasingly switch to a maneuverable mode of operation, as well as be used as standby capacities," DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko said during the presentation of DTEK's new strategy until 2030.

 

Tags: #coal #power #dtek
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:56 22.12.2020
DTEK Oil&Gas to start oil production in next 1-2 years, to expand due to participation in auctions, acquisitions

DTEK Oil&Gas to start oil production in next 1-2 years, to expand due to participation in auctions, acquisitions

12:41 22.12.2020
DTEK expects launch of emissions trading system in Ukraine, connecting country's power system to European in 2023

DTEK expects launch of emissions trading system in Ukraine, connecting country's power system to European in 2023

11:57 17.12.2020
Completion of electricity market reform to allow Ukraine to be leader in decarbonization in Eastern Europe – DTEK CEO

Completion of electricity market reform to allow Ukraine to be leader in decarbonization in Eastern Europe – DTEK CEO

08:59 16.12.2020
Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

17:55 15.12.2020
Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

09:44 29.10.2020
DTEK Renewables posts UAH 440 mln net profit in H1, 2020

DTEK Renewables posts UAH 440 mln net profit in H1, 2020

17:57 07.10.2020
World Bank will help exchange of experience between Ukraine and Poland in transforming coal regions

World Bank will help exchange of experience between Ukraine and Poland in transforming coal regions

14:35 01.10.2020
DTEK wins award for Most Impressive Debut Issuer from GlobalCapital for issuance of green bonds

DTEK wins award for Most Impressive Debut Issuer from GlobalCapital for issuance of green bonds

14:41 31.08.2020
DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutivska field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutivska field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

10:19 31.08.2020
SAPO's decision to close Rotterdam + case confirms legality of this principle – DTEK

SAPO's decision to close Rotterdam + case confirms legality of this principle – DTEK

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet appoints Melnyk as Head of State Fiscal Service

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

Business worsens assessment of current state of taxation in Ukraine – EBA poll

Risks of bank sector slightly decline in six months – NBU

LATEST

Over 23% of Ukrainian employers plan to increase salaries in 2021 - Jooble survey

Philip Morris files suit against Ukraine in intl investment arbitration due to AMCU penalty

Gazprom increases booking of additional transit capacity via Ukraine in Jan as long-term booking declines

Datagroup buys Volia

Kyivstar extends 4G coverage in Poltava, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv, Kharkiv regions

Intergal-Bud plans to launch 11 new projects in 2021

AMCU allows creating Ukrainian Road Consortium

Cabinet appoints Melnyk as Head of State Fiscal Service

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD