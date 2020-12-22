Electricity production from coal in Ukraine will fall by 46% by 2030, share of nuclear energy to grow from 53% to 57% - DTEK

Production of electricity by coal thermal power plants in Ukraine will decrease by 46% by 2030, while the share of nuclear power plants will grow from 53% to 57%, DTEK has predicted.

"Thermal power plants will increasingly switch to a maneuverable mode of operation, as well as be used as standby capacities," DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko said during the presentation of DTEK's new strategy until 2030.