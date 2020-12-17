New bus stops to be built in Ukraine – Ukravtodor

Ukraine is planning to introduce new projects for bus stops and associated infrastructure on public roads of national importance, the press service of the State Automobile Roads Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) said.

"Within the framework of these measures [construction of roads] we plan to introduce new standard projects for bus stops and associated infrastructure on public roads of state importance of various categories," the statement said.

It is noted that now for the design of bus stops, calculations of simple structures are used (auto pavilions made of precast reinforced concrete for ten people and similar auto pavilions made of metal profiles, profiled sheeting and glass).

"Such designs are the most popular, rapid in manufacturing and assembly, have a reasonable price, are easy to install and maintain, have 'anti-vandal properties' and are generally accepted for use," the department said.

The press service of the department said that they expect form the proposals of waiting areas visualization (bus stop, toilet, lighting, fencing, sidewalks), the compliance of the proposed design solutions with regulatory documents, the schematic layout of such objects, a brief description of the proposed design solutions according to their advantages over conventional ones, the estimated cost of materials, work performance, examples of the use of such design solutions in other countries.

It is also reported that on the basis of this information Ukravtodor will prepare a technical assignment and announce a competition for the development of optimal project and design solutions for their further application.