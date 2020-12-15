Interpipe appoints ex-CEO of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih its head

The international vertically integrated pipe and wheel company Interpipe (Dnipro) has appointed Artem Poliakov, the former director general of PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, as well as the ex-vice president of ArcelorMittal Group, a new director general.

According to a press release from the company, Poliakov will take office on January 1, 2021.

"Fadi Hraibi who led Interpipe since 2016 will chair the board of directors of the company," the report says.

"Under the leadership of Mr. Hraibi Interpipe implemented the transformation of its operating model, significantly consolidated its positions at the export markets, and entered new segments of production and sales of premium products. Interpipe also restructured its debt obligations, strengthening its financial position to the level of leaders in the Ukrainian corporate and industrial sectors," the press release reads.

"Artem Poliakov has long-standing experience in managing large-scale industrial companies. In particular, he served as the CEO of PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, and hold also the post of Vice President of ArcelorMittal Group. In addition, he worked for Lafarge Group," according to the document.