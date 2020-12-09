Nord Stream 2 pipe laying planned in German waters for Dec - investor

Nord Stream 2 pipe laying work is scheduled to take place in German waters in December, Rainer Seele, CEO of the project investor, the Austrian company OMV AG, said.

"We, financial partners of the Nord Stream 2 project, have no precise information about the pipe laying progress either. [...] All I know is that pipe laying work will still be performed in German waters in 2020, this December. Because it would be necessary to take flora and fauna of German waters into consideration starting in January, and the work will not be able to continue," Seele said on Wednesday in response to Interfax's question.