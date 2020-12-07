Nova Poshta Global creates hub for intl shipments in Lviv, launches cargo flights from U.S., China to Lviv

Nova Poshta Global, part of the Nova Poshta group of companies, has created an additional hub for international shipments in Lviv: it launched charter flights to Lviv airport and opened the second central sorting station.

According to Nova Poshta, the first charter flight from the United States flew to Lviv in early December. On board were more than 15,000 items of the NP Shopping service with a total weight of over 30 tonnes. Nova Posta Global plans to operate flights from the United States regularly, twice a week: one flight to Lviv and one to Kyiv.

In addition, the company plans to carry out charter flights from China both to Lviv and Kyiv. In particular, on December 6, a flight with departures from the Chinese online store AliExpress, on board of which there were 60,000 parcels with a total weight of 20 tonnes, already arrived at Boryspil International Airport.

"Soon we expect the arrival of two more flights, which will deliver about 20 more tonnes of cargo," the company said.

Previously, the company's flights with international departures arrived only at Boryspil airport, and went through customs clearance and sorting at the central station in Kyiv.

Since the beginning of this year, Nova Poshta Global has more than doubled its volumes, delivering 5.7 million shipments: an increase that has put additional strain on the sorting station.