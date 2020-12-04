Nova Poshta launches Kharkiv innovation terminal in test mode

Nova Poshta, the leader of express delivery in Ukraine, has launched the Kharkiv Innovation Terminal in a test mode.

The company said this terminal became the fourth innovative terminal of the company in Ukraine and the second largest after the Kyiv Innovation Terminal.

The construction of an object with an area of more than 19,000 sq m lasted 1.5 years. Like other innovative terminals of Nova Poshta, the Kharkiv terminal is equipped with automated equipment from the Dutch company Vanderlande, capable of handling 8,500 parcels per hour. The terminal is also equipped with 31 special telescopic conveyors, with the help of which items are unloaded and loaded directly into the vehicle. The total capacity of the terminal is up to 20,000 parcels per hour.

"Investments in infrastructure is a necessity for the company to effectively sort parcels, the volumes of which are growing significantly from year to year, and this year the figure has already grown by 30%. The opening of the Kharkiv terminal will help us distribute logistics flows in the east and maintain the speed of delivery," CEO of Nova Poshta Oleksandr Bulba said.

The Kharkiv terminal will sort shipments for Kharkiv, as well as Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

At present, the terminal is operating in a test mode, all processes of Nova Poshta's terminal logistics are synchronized: the logistics directions and information structure are changing, and the flow of shipments is being distributed.

Nova Poshta plans to launch it on a regular basis next week.