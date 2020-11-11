Economy

18:58 11.11.2020

Ukrposhta plans to purchase four sorting lines for equipment of automated sorting centers

2 min read
Ukrposhta plans to purchase four sorting lines for equipment of automated sorting centers

JSC Ukrposhta plans to purchase four sorting lines, a number of conveyors and IT equipment for automated sorting centers, according to a statement on the website of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

According to the ministry, Ukrposhta plans to purchase: an automatic crossbelt sorting line with a capacity of 12,000 items per hour; a posisorter sorting line; two oprisorter sorting lines; a semi-automatic roller and gravity conveyors, as well as IT servers and peripherals.

In addition, in order to ensure the constant provision of modern delivery services, retail trade and other services to the rural population of the country, Ukrposhta plans to purchase and equip about 1,900 mobile post offices.

Within the framework of cooperation with the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, it is also planned to introduce systems for automatic tracking of the movement of goods, equipment of modern automated sorting centers and an associated network of regional sorting warehouses.

Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy during a working meeting with chairman of the board of JSC Kazpost Kanat Alpusbayev while on an official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan said that Ukraine and Kazakhstan have a great potential for cooperation in the postal sector, and the Ukrainian side is interested in further developing bilateral cooperation in this direction.

Tags: #ukrposhta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:40 02.11.2020
Ukrposhta launches charter service program to U.S., first 125,000 parcels delivered by Ruslan plane to New York

Ukrposhta launches charter service program to U.S., first 125,000 parcels delivered by Ruslan plane to New York

10:44 12.10.2020
Ukraine enters top 30 countries in postal development

Ukraine enters top 30 countries in postal development

13:04 14.08.2020
Ukrposhta to merge with SOE Presa

Ukrposhta to merge with SOE Presa

14:14 23.04.2020
Ukrposhta sends cargo worth $1.5 mln to US by UIA passenger plane, plans to make flight regular

Ukrposhta sends cargo worth $1.5 mln to US by UIA passenger plane, plans to make flight regular

15:50 09.04.2020
Ukrposhta, Chinese operator Cainiao Network launch cargo flights to Ukraine

Ukrposhta, Chinese operator Cainiao Network launch cargo flights to Ukraine

18:00 06.04.2020
EIB could issue EUR 30 mln to Ukrposhta to upgrade logistics network

EIB could issue EUR 30 mln to Ukrposhta to upgrade logistics network

17:56 27.01.2020
Ukrposhta not limiting incoming packages from China, says no risk of virus transmission from packages

Ukrposhta not limiting incoming packages from China, says no risk of virus transmission from packages

16:39 20.01.2020
Ukrposhta posts UAH 600 mln net profit, raises net income by 20.6% in 2019

Ukrposhta posts UAH 600 mln net profit, raises net income by 20.6% in 2019

10:50 04.12.2019
Ukrposhta launches delivery from Poland to Ukraine

Ukrposhta launches delivery from Poland to Ukraine

13:15 21.10.2019
Ukrposhta could be partially privatized via IPO

Ukrposhta could be partially privatized via IPO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukreximbank redeems its eurobonds for $300 mln

NBU governor meets with World Bank, IFC leadership during visit to Washington

Cabinet ready to support business during enhanced weekend quarantine – Shmyhal

Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

NBU head, govt delegation to discuss prospects for cooperation with IMF, World Bank

LATEST

Ukreximbank redeems its eurobonds for $300 mln

Ukraine may announce tender for 5G frequencies in Oct 2021 – govt

Business may not withstand weekend lockdown - EBA

NBU governor meets with World Bank, IFC leadership during visit to Washington

Cabinet ready to support business during enhanced weekend quarantine – Shmyhal

Ukraine plans to increase export of agricultural products to $45 bln by 2030 – National Economic Strategy

Potential of total investment in Ukrainian transport, infrastructure is up to $30 bln – National Economic Strategy

Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

NBU head, govt delegation to discuss prospects for cooperation with IMF, World Bank

Kernel suggests shareholders approving FY2020 dividends at $0.42 per share

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD