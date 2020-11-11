Ukrposhta plans to purchase four sorting lines for equipment of automated sorting centers

JSC Ukrposhta plans to purchase four sorting lines, a number of conveyors and IT equipment for automated sorting centers, according to a statement on the website of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

According to the ministry, Ukrposhta plans to purchase: an automatic crossbelt sorting line with a capacity of 12,000 items per hour; a posisorter sorting line; two oprisorter sorting lines; a semi-automatic roller and gravity conveyors, as well as IT servers and peripherals.

In addition, in order to ensure the constant provision of modern delivery services, retail trade and other services to the rural population of the country, Ukrposhta plans to purchase and equip about 1,900 mobile post offices.

Within the framework of cooperation with the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, it is also planned to introduce systems for automatic tracking of the movement of goods, equipment of modern automated sorting centers and an associated network of regional sorting warehouses.

Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy during a working meeting with chairman of the board of JSC Kazpost Kanat Alpusbayev while on an official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan said that Ukraine and Kazakhstan have a great potential for cooperation in the postal sector, and the Ukrainian side is interested in further developing bilateral cooperation in this direction.