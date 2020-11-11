Economy

10:54 11.11.2020

Cabinet ready to support business during enhanced weekend quarantine – Shmyhal

Cabinet ready to support business during enhanced weekend quarantine – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is ready to support entrepreneurs while the enhanced weekend quarantine is in effect, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"We understand that any restrictive measures affect the work of part of the business. Therefore, we will fully restore and expand the following support programs," Shmyhal wrote on his Facebook page.

In particular, this is compensation for part of the salaries of workers in connection with production downtime. "This is a partial unemployment program, thanks to which more than 450,000 jobs were saved in the spring and summer," the prime minister stressed.

Also, payments for children to families of entrepreneurs which were in effect this spring, and we, together with the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, are working on a mechanism for implementing force majeure circumstances in connection with the weekend quarantine.

In addition, on November 11, at the initiative of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, amendments to Resolution No. 641, providing for enhanced weekend quarantine, will be considered, and Minister Maksym Stepanov will present a full list of restrictions at a government meeting.

Shmyhal noted that the Cabinet of Ministers, after consulting with business and experts, chose a model of quarantine measures that would ensure the functioning of the economy and prevent an overload of the medical system.

"France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic and many other European countries, one after another, announce the introduction of lockdown. Everyone understands that they need to act, and quarantine measures are the most effective tool for breaking the chain of disease and saving people's lives," the prime minister added.

