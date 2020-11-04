Economy

12:28 04.11.2020

Finance Ministry intends to start repo transactions, other active operations with govt bonds in Q2 2021 - draft cabinet order

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine intends to start active operations with government debt from the second quarter of 2021, in particular, redemption and exchange of REPO transactions with valuable government securities.

The corresponding changes are contained in the draft order of the Cabinet of Ministers "On approval of the Concept for liquidity management for 2020-2023 and approval of the action plan for its implementation," which is included in the agenda of the government meeting on Wednesday.

Interfax-Ukraine
