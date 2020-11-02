Balance of single treasury account decreases by 28.8% in Oct – Treasury

The balance of the single treasury account as of early November 2020 amounted to UAH 15.15 billion, which is 28.8%, or UAH 6.13 billion less than at the beginning of October, the State Treasury Service of Ukraine reported on Monday.

According to the Treasury, the balance of the account was 71.5% higher (UAH 53.09 billion) this period a year earlier.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the balance of correspondent accounts of banks amounted to UAH 55.56 billion as of November 2, which is UAH 3.53 billion more than a month earlier.

As reported, the balance of the single treasury account has been decreasing for four months in a row after reaching the absolute maximum in early July, which is UAH 75.7 billion. In particular, it decreased by 53.4% or UAH 24.38 billion in September and by 11.7% or UAH 6.04 billion in August.