Economy

12:19 02.11.2020

Kyivstar launches phishing SMS blocking service

2 min read
Kyivstar launches phishing SMS blocking service

The mobile operator Kyivstar has developed and implemented a new service to counter cyber fraud "Protection of alphanumeric names."

This service is intended for business clients - with its help SMS messages are monitored and blocked from phishing resources, the operator said in a message on Monday.

An alphanumeric name is an alphabetic or digital signature that appears on the SMS sender line. The operator emphasizes that the service will be useful to all companies and institutions that use SMS in their work: banks, postal operators, retail, service providers, etc.

"Most often, phishing SMS are sent using commercial names and brands of companies well-known in the market. Therefore, in a number of messages from similar alpha names, subscribers may not notice the difference and automatically provide fraudsters with information about themselves or their bank account," Kyivstar Chief Marketing Officer Pavlo Daniman said.

Kyivstar notes that when sending SMS to Kyivstar subscribers, the operator will continuously monitor and control the use of alphanumeric names or their variations only by a partner, and not by a third party. SMS delivery to Kyivstar subscribers, which uses original and visually similar alphanumeric partner names, which come from persons not authorized for such mailings, will be automatically blocked.

According to the operator, there are no analogues of this service in Ukraine.

As reported, according to the NBU, the number of fraudulent transactions with payment cards recorded by banks in January-June 2020 increased to 47,500, which is 1.4 times more than in the same period a year earlier.

Tags: #kyivstar
Ukrposhta launches charter service program to U.S., first 125,000 parcels delivered by Ruslan plane to New York

Ukrnafta for 9 months increases net loss 8.5 times

Energoatom backs creation of supervisory board exclusively after corporatization

Maintaining anti-corruption institutions is essential commitment under IMF-supported program – Fund

Motor Sich posts UAH 930 mln net profit in nine months 2020

Interfax-Ukraine
