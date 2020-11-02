Economy

11:40 02.11.2020

Ukrposhta launches charter service program to U.S., first 125,000 parcels delivered by Ruslan plane to New York

1 min read
Ukrposhta launches charter service program to U.S., first 125,000 parcels delivered by Ruslan plane to New York

JSC Ukrposhta, in partnership with Antonov Airlines and Windrose Airlines, sent the first An-124 Ruslan aircraft to New York with 125,000 parcels of Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses (UAH 140 million in monetary terms).

In the coming months the company, in partnership with Windrose Airlines, will weekly send aircraft of various configurations in accordance with the needs of Ukrainian exporters. The program should ensure uninterrupted delivery of export shipments to the United States during closed borders and canceled flights, the press service of Ukrposhta reported on Monday morning.

"The new charter program with regular flights will allow us to ensure reliable delivery of 75-80% of export shipments to the United States. And together with passenger airlines, we provide 100%. For now, I can state that we are fully prepared for the high season, so this year I especially want to please our clients with timely New Year gifts delivered," the press service of Ukrposhta quoted its director general Ihor Smelyansky as saying.

Tags: #ukrposhta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:44 12.10.2020
Ukraine enters top 30 countries in postal development

Ukraine enters top 30 countries in postal development

13:04 14.08.2020
Ukrposhta to merge with SOE Presa

Ukrposhta to merge with SOE Presa

14:14 23.04.2020
Ukrposhta sends cargo worth $1.5 mln to US by UIA passenger plane, plans to make flight regular

Ukrposhta sends cargo worth $1.5 mln to US by UIA passenger plane, plans to make flight regular

15:50 09.04.2020
Ukrposhta, Chinese operator Cainiao Network launch cargo flights to Ukraine

Ukrposhta, Chinese operator Cainiao Network launch cargo flights to Ukraine

18:00 06.04.2020
EIB could issue EUR 30 mln to Ukrposhta to upgrade logistics network

EIB could issue EUR 30 mln to Ukrposhta to upgrade logistics network

17:56 27.01.2020
Ukrposhta not limiting incoming packages from China, says no risk of virus transmission from packages

Ukrposhta not limiting incoming packages from China, says no risk of virus transmission from packages

16:39 20.01.2020
Ukrposhta posts UAH 600 mln net profit, raises net income by 20.6% in 2019

Ukrposhta posts UAH 600 mln net profit, raises net income by 20.6% in 2019

10:50 04.12.2019
Ukrposhta launches delivery from Poland to Ukraine

Ukrposhta launches delivery from Poland to Ukraine

13:15 21.10.2019
Ukrposhta could be partially privatized via IPO

Ukrposhta could be partially privatized via IPO

14:35 27.09.2018
Ukrposhta predicts stoppage of imports due to imperfectness of "law about three parcels"

Ukrposhta predicts stoppage of imports due to imperfectness of "law about three parcels"

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

National budget receipts target met by 109.8% in Oct – Treasury

National budget receipts target met by 109.8% in Oct – Treasury

Balance of single treasury account decreases by 28.8% in Oct – Treasury

Business Activity Outlook Index in Ukraine falls to 47.8 p.p. in Oct – NBU

Keeping 6% rate on Oct 21 supported by 9 out of 10 members of NBU committee, one was in favor of 5.75%

LATEST

National budget receipts target met by 109.8% in Oct – Treasury

National budget receipts target met by 109.8% in Oct – Treasury

Balance of single treasury account decreases by 28.8% in Oct – Treasury

Business Activity Outlook Index in Ukraine falls to 47.8 p.p. in Oct – NBU

Keeping 6% rate on Oct 21 supported by 9 out of 10 members of NBU committee, one was in favor of 5.75%

Kyivstar launches phishing SMS blocking service

Ukrnafta for 9 months increases net loss 8.5 times

Energoatom backs creation of supervisory board exclusively after corporatization

Maintaining anti-corruption institutions is essential commitment under IMF-supported program – Fund

Motor Sich posts UAH 930 mln net profit in nine months 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD