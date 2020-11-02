Ukrposhta launches charter service program to U.S., first 125,000 parcels delivered by Ruslan plane to New York

JSC Ukrposhta, in partnership with Antonov Airlines and Windrose Airlines, sent the first An-124 Ruslan aircraft to New York with 125,000 parcels of Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses (UAH 140 million in monetary terms).

In the coming months the company, in partnership with Windrose Airlines, will weekly send aircraft of various configurations in accordance with the needs of Ukrainian exporters. The program should ensure uninterrupted delivery of export shipments to the United States during closed borders and canceled flights, the press service of Ukrposhta reported on Monday morning.

"The new charter program with regular flights will allow us to ensure reliable delivery of 75-80% of export shipments to the United States. And together with passenger airlines, we provide 100%. For now, I can state that we are fully prepared for the high season, so this year I especially want to please our clients with timely New Year gifts delivered," the press service of Ukrposhta quoted its director general Ihor Smelyansky as saying.