The State Roads Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) intends to repair 6,800 km of roads in 2021, said head of the agency Oleksandr Kubrakov.

"In 2020, the road sector has become a state priority. The program for 2020 envisages 4,000 km of roads. In 2021, we plan to repair and build more than 6,000 km of roads," he said during an online presentation of the first public-private partnership program on Thursday.