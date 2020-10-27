Economy

15:22 27.10.2020

Interpipe transfers UAH 2 bln to budgets of all levels in first nine months of 2020

The international vertically integrated pipe and railway wheel company Interpipe paid almost UAH 2 billion of taxes and fees to the budgets of all levels and extra-budgetary funds in January-September this year, the company wrote on its Facebook page on Tuesday, October 27.

"The Ukrainian industrial company Interpipe is a large taxpayer. Despite the economic crisis, the coronavirus pandemic and constantly rising electricity prices, in 2020 each tonne of steel produced by us brought UAH 3,400 to the budgets of different levels," the report says.

All billets are processed in Ukraine, and products with a high added value are supplied for export.

As reported, Interpipe reduced the payment of taxes and fees to the budgets of all levels and extra-budgetary funds by 10% in January-June 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, to UAH 1.35 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic and a decrease in demand for products.

In the first quarter of 2020, the company increased the payment of taxes and fees to the budgets of all levels and extra-budgetary funds by 3% to UAH 803 million compared to the same period in 2019.

