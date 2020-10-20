Economy

13:31 20.10.2020

Nova Poshta opens 1,300 new offices since early 2020

Nova Poshta opens 1,300 new offices since early 2020

Nova Poshta Group of Companies opened its 7,000th office in Ukraine in October 2020.

According to the company's press release, the company's network currently has 7,145 offices, 4,100 of which operate in villages.

"This year we have already opened 1,300 new offices. That means, on average, Nova Poshta opened five offices a day, four of which are in villages where the company was not previously represented," the press service quotes CEO of Nova Poshta Oleksandr Bulba.

The company noted that in 2020 the network was also expanded in resort areas. In particular, offices appeared in Henicheska Hirka (Kherson region), Mykolaivka, Prymorske (Odesa region), Tatariv (Ivano-Frankivsk region), Oriavchyk (Lviv region) and others. In general, Nova Poshta already operates in more than 100 resort areas.

At the same time, according to the company, the leader in network expansion in 2020 was Ivano-Frankivsk region, where more than 100 new offices have appeared since the beginning of the year. The top five regions also include Lviv, Odesa, Zaporizhia and Rivne regions.

