Economy

16:47 12.10.2020

Kyivstar launches beta testing of open platform for interacting with business products

2 min read
Kyivstar launches beta testing of open platform for interacting with business products

The mobile operator Kyivstar has launched the beta testing of the Kyivstar Open Telecom (KOT) project for testing API products based on mock data (have a structure identical to the real one, but are not valid).

"In Kyivstar we have 25.4 million subscribers, 4 million website users per month, 514 stores, 300 terabytes of data per day, and we are trying to become more and more open every day, so we launch the Kyivstar Open Telecom project," the head of R&D & Digital at the company, Ivan Pasichnyk, said.

The KOT API allows using Kyivstar's capabilities for developing new products, creating applications and automating business processes with a minimum Time to First Successful API Call indicator.

The company's website reports work with mock data is free of charge, while the use of API products with real data and a debug server will be paid.

"In the next releases, we will add a sandbox in which you can work with real data: with a limit of five numbers, the ownership of which you confirmed with one-time password, and the number of requests. This format will be useful to test integration with real data," he said.

The operator emphasizes that now Kyivstar Open Telecom is in a closed beta, so not all functions may be available, at the same time, the functionality of the KOT user account will expand.

As reported, on October 9, Kyivstar announced the launch of the Open Telecom Platform, an online platform for interaction with IT companies, which allow connecting to the operator's services and using its datasets for developing and testing products.

Kyivstar also plans to transform from a traditional telecoms operator into a digital company.

Tags: #kyivstar
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:24 09.10.2020
Kyivstar announces launch of Open Telecom Platform for interaction with IT grocery companies

Kyivstar announces launch of Open Telecom Platform for interaction with IT grocery companies

16:00 09.10.2020
Kyivstar ready to share resources, services with business to launch new services

Kyivstar ready to share resources, services with business to launch new services

14:38 01.10.2020
Kyivstar notes positive impact of updating sectoral legislation in electronic communications on Ukraine's telecom market

Kyivstar notes positive impact of updating sectoral legislation in electronic communications on Ukraine's telecom market

15:00 07.09.2020
Kyivstar launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Vinnytsia region

Kyivstar launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Vinnytsia region

11:29 02.09.2020
Kyivstar connects another 1,200 settlements to 4G

Kyivstar connects another 1,200 settlements to 4G

15:23 26.08.2020
Kyivstar in partnership with UkrFinService launches insurance using mobile phone number account

Kyivstar in partnership with UkrFinService launches insurance using mobile phone number account

16:23 12.08.2020
Kyivstar TV service activity increases by 35% in six months - Kyivstar

Kyivstar TV service activity increases by 35% in six months - Kyivstar

13:55 10.08.2020
Kyivstar transfers almost 7,000 protective suits to hospitals in 13 regions

Kyivstar transfers almost 7,000 protective suits to hospitals in 13 regions

11:07 06.08.2020
Kyivstar sees 6.8% rise in revenue, 11.5% rise in EBITDA in Q2 2020

Kyivstar sees 6.8% rise in revenue, 11.5% rise in EBITDA in Q2 2020

12:52 04.08.2020
Kyivstar connects 741 more settlements of Ukraine to 4G

Kyivstar connects 741 more settlements of Ukraine to 4G

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Economy Ministry estimates fall of GDP in eight months of 2020 at 5.8%

NBU receives documents from Tigipko's Luregio Limited to approve purchase of PIB

Hochstein leaving Naftogaz's supervisory board, claims increasing sabotage from corrupt forces

Competition agency permits Tigipko's Agimant Limited to buy Dneprometiz

Inflation in Ukraine grows by 0.5%, falls to 2.3% year-over-year in Sept – statistics

LATEST

Economy Ministry estimates fall of GDP in eight months of 2020 at 5.8%

NBU receives documents from Tigipko's Luregio Limited to approve purchase of PIB

Polish-based PGNIG postpones start of gas exploration in Ukraine to 2021

Ukraine enters top 30 countries in postal development

Hochstein leaving Naftogaz's supervisory board, claims increasing sabotage from corrupt forces

Competition agency permits Tigipko's Agimant Limited to buy Dneprometiz

Inflation in Ukraine grows by 0.5%, falls to 2.3% year-over-year in Sept – statistics

Coronavirus lowers Ukrainian cities' tax collection, adds to weakening debt ratios – Fitch

Metinvest extends bond maturity profile

NBU Council expresses no confidence in Rozhkova, Sologub in connection with violation of NBU 'one voice' policy – NBU governor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD