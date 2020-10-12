Kyivstar launches beta testing of open platform for interacting with business products

The mobile operator Kyivstar has launched the beta testing of the Kyivstar Open Telecom (KOT) project for testing API products based on mock data (have a structure identical to the real one, but are not valid).

"In Kyivstar we have 25.4 million subscribers, 4 million website users per month, 514 stores, 300 terabytes of data per day, and we are trying to become more and more open every day, so we launch the Kyivstar Open Telecom project," the head of R&D & Digital at the company, Ivan Pasichnyk, said.

The KOT API allows using Kyivstar's capabilities for developing new products, creating applications and automating business processes with a minimum Time to First Successful API Call indicator.

The company's website reports work with mock data is free of charge, while the use of API products with real data and a debug server will be paid.

"In the next releases, we will add a sandbox in which you can work with real data: with a limit of five numbers, the ownership of which you confirmed with one-time password, and the number of requests. This format will be useful to test integration with real data," he said.

The operator emphasizes that now Kyivstar Open Telecom is in a closed beta, so not all functions may be available, at the same time, the functionality of the KOT user account will expand.

As reported, on October 9, Kyivstar announced the launch of the Open Telecom Platform, an online platform for interaction with IT companies, which allow connecting to the operator's services and using its datasets for developing and testing products.

Kyivstar also plans to transform from a traditional telecoms operator into a digital company.