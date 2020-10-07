World Bank will help exchange of experience between Ukraine and Poland in transforming coal regions

The World Bank, together with the European Commission, will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experience between the coal regions of Ukraine and Poland.

"The exchange is part of the program that assists countries in developing and implementing inclusive strategies for transitioning to low-carbon energy systems," the World Bank said in a press release.

"Representatives from Ukraine's public and private sectors will visit numerous Polish cities, including several in Silesia – Poland's main coal region. During these visits, they will meet with counterparts to share their experiences addressing the transformation challenges specific to the coal mining regions, including regulatory, organizational, economic, social, spatial, and environmental issues," the report says.

"Our new cooperation with the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management in the area of 'just transition' is a reflection of two basic objectives of the World Bank's current program in Poland - supporting green growth and generating knowledge for the benefit of other countries, Marcus Heinz, Resident Representative of the World Bank for Poland and the Baltic States, said.

As reported, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine is at the final stage of developing the concept of reforming the coal industry and an action plan, and is also involved in the development of the national program for the transformation of the coal industry until 2030. In particular, a methodology for assessing the effectiveness of coal enterprises is being formed, the economic situation in the areas that are subject to transformation is analyzed.