Fire on 'Severodonetsk Azot' territory is extinguished, workshops continue operating - Group DF

The fire on the territory of PJSC Severodonetsk Azot did not affect the work of its production shops, Oleh Arestarkhov, director of corporate communications of Group DF, told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The fire that took place on the territory of Severodonetsk Azot tonight will not affect in any way the work of the main production workshops of the fertilizer company," he said on Thursday.

According to Arestarkhov, at present, the technological complex of the industrial wastewater neutralization and purification workshop is operating normally.

"All 100% of the contracts for the supply of fertilizers will be fulfilled without interruptions," said the corporate communications director at Group DF.

He reported that on September 30 at about 20:00 because of the ongoing fires in Luhansk region, an emergency occurred at Severodonetsk Azot: grass, bushes and trees caught fire on the territory of the industrial wastewater neutralization and purification workshop. The emergency and rescue services of the enterprise quickly arrived at the scene of fire and extinguished the fire within several hours, Arestarkhov said. According to him, an operational headquarters has been created and is operating at the enterprise, which monitors the situation related to fires in Luhansk region.

In addition, to enhance security, a round-the-clock staff watch was organized, an additional check of all equipment necessary for fire extinguishing was carried out and personnel were instructed on safety measures, added Group DF's corporate communications director.

PrJSC Severodonetsk Azot is one of the largest Ukrainian chemical enterprises, part of Dmytro Firtash's Group DF since 2011. The main activity of the enterprise is the production of mineral nitrogen fertilizers.