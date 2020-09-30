Economy

17:20 30.09.2020

Ukraine occupies leading positions in banking system's indicators among CIS countries – S&P

1 min read
The indicators of financing and liquidity of the banking system of Ukraine are better than in other CIS countries, Primary Credit Analyst for the Financial Institutions Sector at S&P Global Ratings Annette Ess has said.

"Ukraine has stronger funding and liquidity ratios than other countries," she said in the presentation during Wednesday's online webinar.

According to Ess, Ukraine's leading positions in terms of the banking system are due to a low ratio of loans to deposits, a decrease in the external debt of the banking sector, stability of deposits in the current crisis and a gradual decline in dollarization of deposits.

At the same time, she said that the net external debt of the banking sector of Ukraine has a negative indicator.

