Kyivstar in partnership with UkrFinService launches insurance using mobile phone number account

The mobile communications operator Kyivstar, in partnership with UkrFinService, has launched a new service for prepaid subscribers – payment of an insurance policy from a mobile phone number account.

According to the press service of Kyivstar on Wednesday, in order to use the service, one needs to choose an insurance policy on the site of the UkrFinService marketplace, as well as the payment method Smart-Money from Kyivstar.

In this case, the amount on the client's mobile phone number account must be no less than the amount of the cost of the insurance policy.

All contracts, except for the Green Card, for the purchase of insurance policies are issued in electronic form and come to the buyer by e-mail within a few minutes after payment.

The service is available to all Kyivstar prepaid subscribers.

Ukrainian Online Center for Financial Services LLC is an online service that allows Ukrainians, as well as citizens of other countries, to purchase an insurance policy online. With its help, the client can compare the offers of various insurance companies and choose the insurance product that is optimal in terms of cost and coverage.