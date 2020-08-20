ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih passes 50 mln tonnes of smelter slag for road construction

PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) has passed 50 million tonnes of smelter slag to state-run enterprise New Technologies of Road Construction.

The metallurgical complex said on Thursday that after processing into slag crushed stone and sand smelter slag will be used for road construction and repairs under the Big Construction state program.

"We want Ukravtodor and local authorities to use more actively smelter slag provided by ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih the characteristics of which fully comply with the national standards of road construction. It can be used in the base layer and as fine and coarse aggregate for concrete and asphalt roads," the enterprise's chief engineer, Andriy Babenko, said.

He also noted that active use smelter slag will improve the quality of road surface, as well as resolve the environmental problems related to accumulation and disposal of waste.

"Moreover, this is an economically reasonable solution, as road construction using such a technology will cost the government less than the use of natural materials," Babenko said.

According to ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukravtodor plans to use around 500,000 cubic meters of smelter slag for road construction in 2020. As of the middle of August, it has used more than 100,000 cubic meters of smelter slag in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.