Money supply in Ukraine up by 3.6% in July

The money supply in Ukraine in July 2020 increased by 3.6% - to UAH 1.668 trillion, according to preliminary monetary statistics published on the website of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on Tuesday.

According to it, the monetary base (reserve funds) has increased by 3.1% - up to UAH 548.906 billion over the past month.