Economy

17:32 21.07.2020

Court closes proceedings in case opened under claim of ex-shareholder in PrivatBank Gorokhovsky seeking invalidation of bail-in

2 min read
Court closes proceedings in case opened under claim of ex-shareholder in PrivatBank Gorokhovsky seeking invalidation of bail-in

Kyiv's business court on July 14, 2020 closed proceedings in a case opened under a lawsuit of ex-minority shareholder in PrivatBank (Kyiv) Oleh Gorokhovsky (earlier he held 0.3236% shares in the bank) seeking to invalidate the bail-in procedure, the press service of the bank told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to the ruling posted in the unified register of court rulings, the case was closed based on a petition of PrivatBank filed on June 2, 2020 seeking to terminate the proceedings in line with Paragraph 7 of law No. 590-IX.

According to the materials, the petition is not obligatory condition for settling the issue of closing the proceedings, as the court is obliged to do it with evidence available.

The only way to protect ex-shareholders, whose rights and interests were violated as a result of the withdrawal of an insolvent bank from the market or the liquidation of a financial institution, is to compensate for damage in cash.

As reported, at the end of December 2019 similar claims were also filed by ex-minority shareholders and former top managers of PrivatBank: Tymur Novikov (as of March 31, 2016 owned 1.3625% of shares), Volodymyr Yatsenko (0.3229%), Tetiana Huryeva (0.2422%), Liudmyla Shmalchenko (0.1614%) and others.

The defendants in the case are the Deposit Guarantee Fund, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and the state-owned PrivatBank.

Tags: #court #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:32 18.07.2020
Article on judges' criminal liability for unjust decisions was actually used to put pressure on judges - Supreme Court head

Article on judges' criminal liability for unjust decisions was actually used to put pressure on judges - Supreme Court head

17:05 18.07.2020
Danishevska: I hope there will be no claims to legitimacy of Supreme Court after Constitutional Court's decision

Danishevska: I hope there will be no claims to legitimacy of Supreme Court after Constitutional Court's decision

17:04 18.07.2020
Pressure when considering PrivatBank case of Surkis brothers' deposits wasn't the only one to influence Supreme Court judges - Danishevska

Pressure when considering PrivatBank case of Surkis brothers' deposits wasn't the only one to influence Supreme Court judges - Danishevska

14:53 18.07.2020
Swearing in of judges appointed by president is priority - Supreme Court head

Swearing in of judges appointed by president is priority - Supreme Court head

13:57 18.07.2020
Supreme Court head: Judicial system will stop without changes to law on judicial system, status of judges

Supreme Court head: Judicial system will stop without changes to law on judicial system, status of judges

15:39 13.07.2020
Court releases suspect Dahur in Sheremet murder case from house arrest

Court releases suspect Dahur in Sheremet murder case from house arrest

16:18 10.07.2020
The Netherlands brings MH17 case against Russia before ECtHR

The Netherlands brings MH17 case against Russia before ECtHR

12:34 08.07.2020
PrivatBank makes possible payments via Google Pay for 12,000 Ukrainian online vendors

PrivatBank makes possible payments via Google Pay for 12,000 Ukrainian online vendors

10:50 08.07.2020
Court extends until Oct 10 pre-trial investigation into Semochko appointment case, in which Poroshenko is suspect

Court extends until Oct 10 pre-trial investigation into Semochko appointment case, in which Poroshenko is suspect

16:38 07.07.2020
PrivatBank to file cassation against court ban to enforce return of 247 filling stations belonging to bank from companies of bank ex-owners

PrivatBank to file cassation against court ban to enforce return of 247 filling stations belonging to bank from companies of bank ex-owners

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU monetary policy, inflation targeting to be maintained – NBU governor at meeting with G7

Rada adopts law on conditions for supporting renewable generation

Kuleba: Ukraine can become reliable supplier of hydrogen to EU, in particular to Germany

Wizz Air launches number of flights from Zaporizhia

Ukrzaliznytsia to set quotas for import of freight cars, ban loading non-residents' wagons

LATEST

NBU monetary policy, inflation targeting to be maintained – NBU governor at meeting with G7

Immigration quotas for foreign IT specialists launched in Ukraine

Rada adopts law on conditions for supporting renewable generation

Kuleba: Ukraine can become reliable supplier of hydrogen to EU, in particular to Germany

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to spend $700 mln on investment projects with eco component in next 3-4 years – CEO

Wizz Air launches number of flights from Zaporizhia

Ukrzaliznytsia to set quotas for import of freight cars, ban loading non-residents' wagons

Ukraine should extend incentive royalty in oil and gas industry to attract investment – Naftogaz top manager

NBU, govt should prepare banks for crediting important projects – Shevchenko

Bankers predict decrease in NBU refinancing rate on July 23 to a maximum of 5%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD