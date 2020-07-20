NBU should continue policy of reducing refinancing rate – central bank head

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) should continue the policy of reducing the refinancing rate, which is now stands at 6% per annum, new governor of the central bank Kyrylo Shevchenko has stated.

"The NBU must maintain a policy of reducing the refinancing rate, which will ultimately lead to cheaper loans for end consumers, ultimate beneficiaries, bank borrowers," Shevchenko said during his introduction as NBU head by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.