NBU at second swap auction satisfies bids of five banks for UAH 410 mln at 6.5%

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) at its second auction of interest rate swap on July 15 satisfied the applications of five banks for UAH 410 million at an average interest rate of 6.5%, according to statistics on the NBU's website.

According to the regulator, the banks filed 17 applications with a total volume of UAH 2.49 billion at a rate of 5.5% to 6.5%. The marginal rate was set at 6.5%.

As reported, at the first auction of interest rate swap on July 2 the National Bank satisfied the applications of two banks for UAH 20 million at an average interest rate of 6.5%.