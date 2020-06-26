Economy

15:53 26.06.2020

PGO under court decision closes VAB bank stabilization loan case

3 min read
PGO under court decision closes VAB bank stabilization loan case

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) on June 25, 2020 executed the ruling of Kyiv's Pechersky district court issued on June 5, 2020 and annulled a decree of ex-First Deputy Prosecutor General Vitaliy Kasko approved on September 18, 2019 on the re-opening of a criminal proceeding in the case related to the issue of a UAH 1.2 billion stabilization loan to VAB Bank by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) in autumn 2014.

"The prosecutor's office is part of the triangle of justice (Section 8 of the Constitution of Ukraine) and cannot neglect constitutional norms, but I believe that such decisions of courts undermine the general principles of the law enforcement system. In addition, according to Article 303 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine, there are no grounds to challenge such procedural decisions of a prosecutor," Proseutor General Iryna Venediktova said, commenting the closure of the criminal case under the decision of the court.

She said that, on the one hand, the law on the Prosecutor's Office and the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine prohibits interference in the professional activities of the prosecutor. However, on the other hand, the same law requires respect for the independence of judges and prohibits the public expression of doubts about the justice of court decisions beyond their appeal, and the judge clearly stated in the text of the decision that the decision is not subject to appeal.

"The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has finally put an end to the so-called "Pysaruk and Bakhmatiuk case" [ex-first deputy head of the NBU Oleksandr Pysaruk and ex-owner of VAB Bank Oleh Bakhmatiuk]... The decision to close this case gives me as the shareholder an opportunity to hold a constructive dialogue with the Deposit Guarantee Fund," Bakhmatiuk said, commenting on the closure of the case.

He reiterated his opinion that Kasko reinstated the criminal case in violation of the requirements of the Criminal Procedure Code and the procedural deadlines, and this was the result of a conspiracy of former Head of the President's Office Andriy Bohdan, ex-Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka and Director of the NABU Artem Sytnyk, each of whom had their own motives to destroy the businessman-owned Ukrlandfarming agricultural holding.

"The next step should be taken by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), which is obliged to cancel all procedural actions that were taken on the basis of a trumped-up case, because the case is closed, and such investigative actions are illegal. SAPO is obliged to comply with the lawful court decision and stop the terror of the company that faced economic losses due to this," Bakhmatiuk said.

Tags: #court #pgo #vab_bank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:12 26.06.2020
NABU concerned about PGO decision to close VAB Bank stabilization loan case

NABU concerned about PGO decision to close VAB Bank stabilization loan case

13:34 25.06.2020
District Administrative Court opens proceedings into changing of chairman, members of PrivatBank supervisory board

District Administrative Court opens proceedings into changing of chairman, members of PrivatBank supervisory board

14:54 23.06.2020
Lawsuit filed with Kyiv District Administrative Court regarding veracity of info about U.S. military biological laboratories

Lawsuit filed with Kyiv District Administrative Court regarding veracity of info about U.S. military biological laboratories

12:30 23.06.2020
Cabinet suspends Bozhok from fulfilling duties of deputy FM

Cabinet suspends Bozhok from fulfilling duties of deputy FM

15:58 22.06.2020
Starting fee for closing case against Burisma, Biden family was $50 million – Kulyk

Starting fee for closing case against Burisma, Biden family was $50 million – Kulyk

10:10 22.06.2020
PGO starts criminal proceedings on fact of surveillance of Poroshenko – MP

PGO starts criminal proceedings on fact of surveillance of Poroshenko – MP

18:42 19.06.2020
Deputy FM Bozhok asked to be suspended due because of involvement in Poroshenko case

Deputy FM Bozhok asked to be suspended due because of involvement in Poroshenko case

13:18 19.06.2020
Court arrests suspect in Handziuk case Manher without the right to post bail until July 28

Court arrests suspect in Handziuk case Manher without the right to post bail until July 28

16:41 18.06.2020
Court postpones consideration of motion for choosing measure of restraint to Poroshenko until July 1

Court postpones consideration of motion for choosing measure of restraint to Poroshenko until July 1

18:36 17.06.2020
Court orders police to open case against Masi Nayyem for false statements about a crime – Denys Yermak

Court orders police to open case against Masi Nayyem for false statements about a crime – Denys Yermak

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF explains pessimistic forecast for Ukraine's GDP in 2020 by lack of household savings, limited fiscal support

Deal to buy 100% of Idea Bank by Dragon Capital terminated

Recognition of ban from suspending decisions of NBU, Deposit Guarantee Fund by courts when securing claims unconstitutional to affect financial stability – NBU

Express stress tests show risks at two state-run, seven other banks in capital adequacy – NBU

Decline of industrial production in Ukraine slows to 12.2% in May – statistics

LATEST

Ukrainian railways turn to European practices of component procurement, expert says

IMF explains pessimistic forecast for Ukraine's GDP in 2020 by lack of household savings, limited fiscal support

MP Gerus proposes reduction of feed-in tariffs for wind farms by 2.5% to 20%, for solar plants by 2.5% to 60% – bill

Court decision on succession of Donetsk Railways' debts threatens national security – Ukrzaliznytsia

Deal to buy 100% of Idea Bank by Dragon Capital terminated

Extension of PPA for solar power plants during restructuring of feed-in tariff requires more discussions – American Chamber of Commerce

Recognition of ban from suspending decisions of NBU, Deposit Guarantee Fund by courts when securing claims unconstitutional to affect financial stability – NBU

Express stress tests show risks at two state-run, seven other banks in capital adequacy – NBU

Energy ministry has not yet reached agreements with Centrenergo on payments to coalmines for supplied coal – minister

Decline of industrial production in Ukraine slows to 12.2% in May – statistics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD