Zelensky signs law on national forest inventory

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the law "On Amendments to the Forest Code of Ukraine regarding the National Forest Inventory" No. 643-IX, which the Verkhovna Rada adopted on June 2, 2020.

"The law provides for the creation in Ukraine of a new system of collecting reasonable data on the forest fund for the purpose of further planning, forestry, the state forest cadastre, forest monitoring and the like," the head of state's website reported on Tuesday.

The document introduces the concept of a national forest inventory, defines its purpose and sources of financing.

The procedure for conducting a national forest inventory is approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, it will be carried out at the expense of the state budget or other sources not prohibited by law.

According to the law, persons authorized to conduct a national forest inventory during examinations have the right to be on land plots of the forest fund of Ukraine, except as otherwise provided by law.

Information obtained from the results of the national forest inventory is entered into the state land cadastre.

The law comes into force on the day after its publication.