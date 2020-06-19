Economy

17:15 19.06.2020

Increase in iron ore royalty amid crisis unacceptable – Metinvest CEO

2 min read
Increase in iron ore royalty amid crisis unacceptable – Metinvest CEO

The Metinvest mining and smelting group considers it untimely and unreasonable to increase the royalty for iron ore extraction, which is contained in the law on improving tax administration (bill No. 1210, after signing law 466).

CEO of Metinvest Yuriy Ryzhenkov said during the group's first virtual press tour at the Illich Iron and Steel Works on Thursday, parliament passed bill No. 1210 as a matter of urgency, forcibly, including because of the fact that the package introduced an international anti-tax standard, the so-called BEPS action plan.

"The adoption of this law opened the way to obtaining financing from the IMF. Of course, this is important for the country. And the mining and metal sector, and Metinvest in particular, support the introduction of important international standards, such as BEPS. And we stand for transparent relations between the state and business. However, along with the introduction of the BEPS standard, strangely enough, the law suddenly passed some provisions that led to a serious increase in royalties for the extraction of iron ore. They increased from 8% to 11-12%, depending on the price of raw materials. This leads to a serious increase in the costs of paying royalties by mining enterprises – more than $ 64 million per year, an increase of more than 40%," the top manager said.

At the same time, he said that the state is once again trying to solve the problem of budget revenues at the expense of the mining and metal sector.

Ryzhenkov added that without the adoption of changes, such legislative initiatives would do great harm to the business environment. Other efforts to create a favorable investment climate are offset. They do not contribute to attracting new investments; on the contrary, they cause an outflow of existing ones and jeopardize the entire production chain in the mining and metal sector.

"Today, many associations, and we, as a company, are calling for a delay in the adoption of the initiatives of bill No. 1210 (law 466) in terms of increasing royalties for the extraction of iron ore. We call for the development of transparent, understandable and market-related methods for establishing royalties that are accepted throughout the world, which we could use in our country. And in the current situation, in our understanding, an increase in the tax burden is unacceptable and can lead to critical consequences for both the industry and the economy," the CEO said.

Tags: #metinvest
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:44 17.06.2020
Sustainalytics assigns ESG rating to Metinvest

Sustainalytics assigns ESG rating to Metinvest

10:13 09.06.2020
Metinvest keeps 42nd place among global steel producers in 2019 – Worldsteel

Metinvest keeps 42nd place among global steel producers in 2019 – Worldsteel

09:44 20.05.2020
Metinvest pays $22.6 mln coupon on 2029 eurobonds

Metinvest pays $22.6 mln coupon on 2029 eurobonds

14:41 05.05.2020
Metinvest enterprises receive $53.8 mln from operational improvements in Q1

Metinvest enterprises receive $53.8 mln from operational improvements in Q1

09:14 01.04.2020
Metinvest suspends two of its rolling facilities in Italy over COVID-19 pandemic

Metinvest suspends two of its rolling facilities in Italy over COVID-19 pandemic

15:44 12.03.2020
Metinvest completes deal to acquire about 73% of shares in Dniprovsky coke chemical plant

Metinvest completes deal to acquire about 73% of shares in Dniprovsky coke chemical plant

10:53 01.11.2019
Metinvest repays another part of pre-export financing debt of $75 mln ahead of schedule

Metinvest repays another part of pre-export financing debt of $75 mln ahead of schedule

12:17 21.10.2019
Metinvest raises around $350 mln after deals to partially repurchase 2023 eurobonds, issue new notes

Metinvest raises around $350 mln after deals to partially repurchase 2023 eurobonds, issue new notes

11:12 02.10.2019
Metinvest places $500 mln eurobonds at 7.95% per annum, EUR 300 mln bonds at 5.75% per annum – source

Metinvest places $500 mln eurobonds at 7.95% per annum, EUR 300 mln bonds at 5.75% per annum – source

10:19 18.09.2019
Fitch, S&P upgrade Metinvest ratings

Fitch, S&P upgrade Metinvest ratings

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz head skeptical about signing long-term contracts to import LNG

Statistics Service improves assessment of Ukraine's GDP fall in Q1 2020 from 1.5% to 1.3%

Parliament adopts law on financial markets

Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS close to 19 bcm, to reach record by winter – Naftogaz

Launch of LNG terminal in Croatia opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian traders – Makogon

LATEST

Naftogaz head skeptical about signing long-term contracts to import LNG

Ukrainian UGS facilities to be ready to switch to gas metering in energy units by late 2020

Statistics Service improves assessment of Ukraine's GDP fall in Q1 2020 from 1.5% to 1.3%

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell start refarming in 900 MHz band

Parliament adopts law on financial markets

Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS close to 19 bcm, to reach record by winter – Naftogaz

EBRD may issue $81 mln to Ukrainian subsidiary of Air Products' and ArcelorMittal's JV

Ukraine intended to reinforce energy cooperation with Germany

Launch of LNG terminal in Croatia opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian traders – Makogon

Cabinet establishes priority use of Ukrainian coal at TPPs

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD