Economy

18:06 02.06.2020

Yandex reviewing options for restructuring ownership in JVs with Sberbank

1 min read
Yandex reviewing options for restructuring ownership in JVs with Sberbank

Yandex is reviewing options for restructuring its ownership in joint ventures with Sberbank, the technology company's press service told Interfax.

Citing sources, The Bell Russian-language online publication and newsletter had previously reported that Yandex and Sberbank would in the near future announce an end to their partnership in two joint ventures, Yandex.Money and Yandex.Market. The publication reported that Yandex would take over the JV in the field of e-commerce, while Sberbank, in turn, would buy 25% of Yandex.Money from Yandex.

Meanwhile, Yandex plans to place up to 5% of its Class A shares on the market, and VTB (MOEX: VTBR) and Millhouse Capital could participate in the acquisition of shares, The Bell's sources confirmed.

"Sberbank does not comment on market rumors," a Sberbank representative told Interfax.

John Mann, a representative of Millhouse Capital, which manages assets of Roman Abramovich, also declined to comment to Interfax on this information.

Rumors that Yandex and Sberbank intend to end their partnership have been circulating since 2018; however, the two parties have repeatedly denied this information.

Tags: #sberbank #restructuring #yandex
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:47 12.05.2020
Ukraine's National Bank claims violations by CBR, Russian MinFin in altering shareholder structure of Sberbank subsidiary

Ukraine's National Bank claims violations by CBR, Russian MinFin in altering shareholder structure of Sberbank subsidiary

17:14 17.12.2018
Sberbank, PIB maintain acceptable liquidity level, NBU calls on courts to review asset arrest practice - Rozhkova

Sberbank, PIB maintain acceptable liquidity level, NBU calls on courts to review asset arrest practice - Rozhkova

16:15 21.09.2018
NBU again refuses Paritetbank approval for buying Ukrainian subsidiary of Sberbank

NBU again refuses Paritetbank approval for buying Ukrainian subsidiary of Sberbank

15:30 12.09.2018
Kyiv Court of Appeals orders arrest of shares in VTB, PIB, Sberbank

Kyiv Court of Appeals orders arrest of shares in VTB, PIB, Sberbank

13:29 09.08.2018
NBU sees no opportunity to agree Paritetbank's acquisition of Ukrainian Sberbank - Rozhkova

NBU sees no opportunity to agree Paritetbank's acquisition of Ukrainian Sberbank - Rozhkova

19:08 19.07.2018
Kyiv to restructure $101.2 mln in foreign debt to be repaid in 2021-2022

Kyiv to restructure $101.2 mln in foreign debt to be repaid in 2021-2022

17:12 25.06.2018
Belarusian Paritetbank again files application to buy Ukrainian subsidiary of Sberbank

Belarusian Paritetbank again files application to buy Ukrainian subsidiary of Sberbank

12:25 23.05.2018
Sberbank to make fourth attempt to sell its Ukrainian business - Gref

Sberbank to make fourth attempt to sell its Ukrainian business - Gref

13:53 25.01.2018
NBU continues studying documents of Paritetbank for purchase of Sberbank of Russia's subsidiary

NBU continues studying documents of Paritetbank for purchase of Sberbank of Russia's subsidiary

21:39 21.12.2017
Belarus' Paritetbank applies to NBU for acquisition of Russian Sberbank's Ukraine subsidiary

Belarus' Paritetbank applies to NBU for acquisition of Russian Sberbank's Ukraine subsidiary

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

AMC preliminarily assesses DTEK actions in Burshtyn Island as monopoly abuse, DTEK has month to form defense

Ukraine expects first IMF tranche of $1.9 bln on June 5-6, $1.6 bln in autumn, $1.5 bln next year – Shmyhal

SPF announces replacement of Centrenergo director, return of company to state control

Finance Ministry redeems $1 bln US guaranteed eurobonds

Surplus of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment in April reaches $716 mln

LATEST

McDonald's to open five restaurants in Ukraine in 2020, to accelerate network development in 2021

AMC preliminarily assesses DTEK actions in Burshtyn Island as monopoly abuse, DTEK has month to form defense

Belavia, LOT and WizzAir will launch intl flights to 14 destinations from Kyiv airport on June 16

Ukraine expects first IMF tranche of $1.9 bln on June 5-6, $1.6 bln in autumn, $1.5 bln next year – Shmyhal

SPF announces replacement of Centrenergo director, return of company to state control

Finance Ministry redeems $1 bln US guaranteed eurobonds

Surplus of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment in April reaches $716 mln

Ukraine ready to discuss expansion of range of food export to Japan – Economy minister

Kyivstar connects another 800 Ukrainian settlements to 4G network

UIA will dismiss 900 employees due to closure of air traffic because of COVID-19 pandemic, to reduce long-haul fleet

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD