Economy

10:43 22.02.2022

DTEK Energy announces restructuring of $100 mln guarantee with Sberbank of Russia

2 min read
DTEK Energy announces restructuring of $100 mln guarantee with Sberbank of Russia

DTEK Energy has restructured its guarantee obligation to Sberbank of Russia for $100 million, formalizing it with a new guarantee for a maximum aggregate amount of $100 million.

As stated in the company's exchange message on Friday, as a result of the restructuring, the parties agreed to terminate the proceedings initiated by Sberbank in 2020 on claims for the initial guarantee and to remove interim measures in relation to certain Dutch assets of DTEK Energy.

DTEK Energy recalled that the initial guarantee was given under a credit facility from Sberbank to Fabcell Limited. As part of an enforcement process initiated in April 2021 against 100% of Fabcell (previously owned by DTEK BV), the shares were transferred to the nominee of the creditor. Then, together with Fabcell's subsidiary Mine Office Obukhovskaya, they were transferred by the lender's representative to a third party, and the obligations associated with the Fabcell loan were restructured.

As reported, in June 2012, DTEK bought a 100% stake in Mine Office Obukhovskaya, a 100% stake in Donskoy Anthracite, and a 66.7% stake in Sulinanthracite LLC, which then was merged with Donskoy Anthracite, from Rostov Anthracite LLC for $39 million.

In September 2016, within the loan portfolio restructuring, DTEK Energy transferred the Obukhovskaya Mine Office (Russia) together with loans taken from Sberbank of Russia in the amount of $436 million to the direct ownership of the parent company DTEK B.V. The repayment of this loan was predicted within 5-10 years of operation of DTEK's Rostov mines, depending on coal prices and the ruble exchange rate.

In 2020, it became known that Sberbank of Russia put forward claims for payment under a guarantee agreement in relation to the payment obligations of some of DTEK Energy's affiliates in accordance with the loan agreement concluded between these affiliates and the lender.

In August 2021, the FAS Russia approved the application of the Cyprus company Valleyton Investments Limited to acquire control over the Russian assets of DTEK – JSC Donskoy Anthracite, Sulinanthracite LLC and JSC Obukhovskaya Mine Office.

Tags: #sberbank #dtek_energy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:57 10.01.2022
DTEK accepting two more vessels with 158,000 tonnes of American coal in ports

DTEK accepting two more vessels with 158,000 tonnes of American coal in ports

11:47 13.12.2021
Ukrainian subsidiary of Sberbank of Russia renamed IR Bank

Ukrainian subsidiary of Sberbank of Russia renamed IR Bank

18:06 27.11.2021
DTEK regards Zelensky's statements as unfair, baseless

DTEK regards Zelensky's statements as unfair, baseless

09:53 23.11.2021
DTEK Energy sees net loss fall by almost 90% in nine months of 2021

DTEK Energy sees net loss fall by almost 90% in nine months of 2021

10:59 20.08.2021
DTEK Energy repairs 16 out of 28 TPP power units planned for 2021

DTEK Energy repairs 16 out of 28 TPP power units planned for 2021

16:58 16.07.2021
DTEK focuses on plans to invest in renewable energy generation in Europe – Kuniсkis

DTEK focuses on plans to invest in renewable energy generation in Europe – Kuniсkis

15:37 15.06.2021
Fitch upgrades DTEK's IDRs to 'CCC' from 'RD' after restructuring of company's debt

Fitch upgrades DTEK's IDRs to 'CCC' from 'RD' after restructuring of company's debt

09:38 18.05.2021
DTEK energy announces completion of restructuring over $2 bln debt

DTEK energy announces completion of restructuring over $2 bln debt

10:23 02.03.2021
Fitch affirms DTEK Energy at 'restricted default'

Fitch affirms DTEK Energy at 'restricted default'

09:27 09.02.2021
DTEK agrees terms of restructuring eurobonds, bank debt with creditors' committee

DTEK agrees terms of restructuring eurobonds, bank debt with creditors' committee

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine fully provided with energy resources for passage of isolated mode, completion of autumn-season period – Ministry of Energy

Explosion outside Luhansk does not affect operation of Ukraine's GTS – operator

We don't even use words 'debt relief' – Ukraine's Finance Minister

Naftogaz already imports 176 mcm of gas, to import 1.1 bcm in total by May – PM

Finance Minister: Ukraine expects first EUR 600 mln tranche of EU macro-financial assistance in late March-early April

LATEST

Ukraine fully provided with energy resources for passage of isolated mode, completion of autumn-season period – Ministry of Energy

Business continues to operate as usual in Ukraine – EBA

Naftogaz counting on German Economy Ministry concluding Nord Stream 2 poses threat to security of supplies

Nova Poshta plans to almost double number of parcel lockers by late 2022

Explosion outside Luhansk does not affect operation of Ukraine's GTS – operator

Зеленський і Джонсон у Мюнхені обговорили ситуацію з безпекою та узгодили подальші спільні кроки

Coal stocks at warehouses of TPPs, CHPPs twice as high as last year – PM

We don't even use words 'debt relief' – Ukraine's Finance Minister

Naftogaz already imports 176 mcm of gas, to import 1.1 bcm in total by May – PM

Finance Minister: Ukraine expects first EUR 600 mln tranche of EU macro-financial assistance in late March-early April

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD