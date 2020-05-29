Economy

14:21 29.05.2020

Kyivstar connects another 800 Ukrainian settlements to 4G network

Kyivstar mobile operator has increased 4G network coverage in 22 regions of Ukraine, connecting another 800 settlements with 573,000 people to high-speed data transmission under LTE (4G) technology, the company's press service said on Friday.

In particular, the operator connected Bakhmach in Chernihiv region, Zhurivka in Kyiv region, Teofiopol in Khmelnytsky, Barvinkove in Kharkiv region, etc.

At present, 4G Kyivstar network covers 12,000 settlements, in which 80% of the Ukrainian population live.

Since the operator launched 4G communications in April 2018, more than 10 million subscribers have already used services using the new technology. During that period, the volume of mobile Internet use in Kyivstar network increased from 325 to 649 petabytes (PB).

In 4G communications network, each subscriber on average uses 8 GB of traffic per month, which is almost four times more than in 3G network.

Kyivstar is the largest Ukrainian telecommunications operator. It provides communications and data transfer services based on a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 3G. By the end of 2018, its services were used by about 26.4 million mobile subscribers and about 900,000 fixed Internet customers.

