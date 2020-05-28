Economy

15:00 28.05.2020

UIA will dismiss 900 employees due to closure of air traffic because of COVID-19 pandemic, to reduce long-haul fleet

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA, Kyiv) has begun a process of the forced dismissal of 900 employees due to the closure of air traffic because of anti-epidemic quarantine measures introduced by Ukraine, the company's press service has said.

"Now the company's management is taking all possible measures to reduce costs and generate income from single flights. Our goal is to preserve the company and key personnel, in particular flight crews. Unfortunately, a significant decrease in the airline's activities resulted in a forced reduction of 900 UIA highly professional employees," UIA President Yevhen Dykhne said.

The airline's press service told Interfax-Ukraine that UIA has already begun the process of staff reduction in accordance with the law, which will require a minimum of two months.

Dykhne emphasized that in connection with the introduction of restrictive measures on regular passenger air transportation since March 17 of this year, UIA's work was practically stopped.

The company also noted that the UIA long-haul fleet will also be reduced.

Tags: #uia #dismissal
