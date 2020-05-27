Govt backs separation of ecology ministry from Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has backed the creation of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, separating it from the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday subject to one-day revision.

According to this decision, the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection was renamed the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

According to Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection Olha Buslavets, the institutional capacity of the current ministry does not allow for the proper level of formation and implementation of policies in both areas the body is involved, this also leads to a conflict of interest.

"We have a huge crisis in the energy sector. We are going this way. We are separating the Ministry of Environmental Protection. We will speed up all procedures. It is critical now to ensure the stability of the Ministry of Energy because of the crisis, which can lead to irreparable consequences," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during the discussion of the draft resolution.

According to him, "the environment [ministry] is working now, the acting minister will be appointed there."