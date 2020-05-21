Foxtrot online store sees some 4-fold rise in turnover, 1.5-fold rise in e-commerce share in April

Foxtrot online store increased its turnover by more than four times in April 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, the share of e-commerce increased by 1.5 times, the press service of the company has said.

"By our own example, we were convinced that the crisis caused by lockdown once again showed the need and importance of developing an omnichannel model. Moreover, we planned to come to these indicators by the end of the year. However, even redirecting the amount of effort and investment, in a short time we managed to use them efficiently and get the planned turnover," the press service said, citing e-commerce Director of the Foxtrot brand Kyrylo Popov-Cherkasov.

In addition, the online store traffic increased during the active lockdown phase, namely 8.5 million of website's visitors were recorded in April, the company said.

Foxtrot LLC group of companies was registered in 2004.

Foxtrot group of companies is developing Home Appliances, Technoshara, Sekunda (watch retail) trademarks, and DEPO't, Fantasy Town shopping centers (property management).

The leaders of Foxtrot group of companies are Hennadiy Vykhodtsev and Valeriy Makovetsky.

The charter capital of the company is UAH 160 million.