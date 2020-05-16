Health ministry signs agreement on $135 mln financing with World Bank

The Health Ministry of Ukraine on Friday, May 15, signed an agreement that will allow receiving $135 million from the World Bank to additionally finance the Serving People, Improving Health Project, the Finance Ministry has reported on its Facebook page.

The National Health Service of Ukraine said that $35 million will be sent to improve protection of the public and combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rest of the funds will be sent to implement the healthcare reform, enhance the capabilities of hospitals to provide high-quality care if stokes are recorded in the regions of Ukraine and strengthen the potential of the National Health Service.

Earlier the World Bank said that This additional financing will help Ukraine upgrade up to 40 hospital emergency departments and stroke units, World Bank Acting Country Director for Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine Alex Kremer said, adding that patients will have an opportunity to choose any hospital in Ukraine, and their costs for surgical operations will be covered by the state budget.

The World Bank recalled that the ongoing Serving People, Improving Health Project, with the initial $215 million investment, provides assistance for renovation of urban hospitals and rural health posts, purchasing of modern equipment, and improvement in the quality of health services. The funds were focused on supporting health reforms, improving services delivery (including primary and secondary prevention, early detection, and treatment of cardiovascular diseases and cancer), as well as enhancing the efficiency of the health care system.