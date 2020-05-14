Economy

12:00 14.05.2020

We have very good price situation with electricity amid market conditions – Shmyhal

2 min read
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal positively assesses the price situation in the electricity market.

"Given the market situation, we have a very good price situation with electricity," he said at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Utilities on Tuesday, May 12, noting that consumers need to get used to the fact that the electricity price is formed on the market.

"The price fluctuates for nonresidential consumers, but we have an open market. Thus, if we are on the way towards ENTSO-E, we should learn to work under the conditions of free market," he said.

According to the prime minister, the Burshtyn Energy Island is "the right island of the energy system," which is already working in the Unified Energy System of Europe.

Shmyhal said that electricity export from the Burshtyn TPP Island amounted to 11.221 million kWh in March and some 9.190 million kWh in April.

"The price of electricity in the Burshtyn TPP Island is not significantly higher for industrial consumers [than in the United Energy System of Ukraine], but lower than in Europe, and export proves this. It is one of the low-cost electricity among all European countries, cheaper than in Russia and Belarus," the prime minister said, giving a piece of advice to use data from Eurostat on the website of state-owned enterprise Market Operator in order to avoid manipulation.

Tags: #electricity_market #shmyhal
