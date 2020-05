Ukraine and IMF in talks on new program reorient from 36-month EFF to 18-month Stand-By

Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the framework of negotiations on a new cooperation program have reoriented from the previously agreed three-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program to the 18-month Stand-By Arrangement, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice has reported.

The talks have switched to the 18-month Stand-By Arrangement, he said at a traditional briefing on Thursday.