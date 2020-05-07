IMF mission in Ukraine headed by ex-head of mission in Moldova Hollar instead of Rooden

Ivanna Vladkova-Hollar has been appointed head of the mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman has reported.

Ivanna Vladkova-Hollar, a Bulgarian citizen, has been appointed head of the IMF mission in Ukraine, she has significant experience in developing economies, Ljungman said in a statement.

Hollar, in particular, led the mission in Moldova and South Macedonia.

In this position, she replaced Ron van Rooden from May 1 of this year, the fund's resident representative added.