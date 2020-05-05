Economy

13:39 05.05.2020

Supreme Court to consider case on Surkis family's deposits in PrivatBank on May 18 – NBU

1 min read
The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court of Ukraine will continue hearing a cassation claim of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and PrivatBank (Kyiv) against the decision of lower courts made under a claim of the Surkis brothers seeking to annul the decisions of the NBU to declare them persons affiliated with PrivatBank and invalidating the agreements on the exchange of their funds over UAH 1 billion to the bank's shares (bail-in), later bought by the state for UAH 1, at 10:30 a.m. on May 18, the NBU said on Facebook on Monday.

"Last Monday, on April 27, the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court took this case off the table. The judges appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the High Council of Justice with a claim about pressure being posed on court," the regulator said.

Tags: #court #privatbank
