Economy

12:24 04.05.2020

Business Activity Outlook Index plunges from 45.8 to 29.9 in April – NBU

1 min read
Business Activity Outlook Index plunges from 45.8 to 29.9 in April – NBU

The Business Activity Outlook Index (BAOI) calculated by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) fell by 15.9 percentage points in April, to 29.9 points, which is lower than the neutral BAOI reading of about 50 and which signals about prevalence of pessimistic expectations of business.

"Pessimistic expectations have intensified in almost all sectors of the economy. This is not only about the services sector, which is most affected by lockdown measures, but also industry, construction, and trade," the NBU said on Monday.

Tags: #nbu #business
