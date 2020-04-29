IMF warns of possible problems in case of legislative encroachment on NABU independence

The head of the mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ukraine, Ron van Rooden, has warned the Office of the President of Ukraine that possible changes to the legislation on the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) would lead to a review of the fund's actions in Ukraine, the Yevropeiska Pravda edition has reported, with reference to a letter from the official.

Rooden said that the institutional independence of the NABU and its head are critical components of its effectiveness and therefore were important elements of the previous IMF programs. Any legislative changes that restrict the independence of the NABU will be perceived as a rejection of previous anti-corruption obligations and will require adjustment to any new program, he said.

According to the publication, the reason for the letter was the proposed changes to the law that would expand the grounds for dismissing the head of the NABU by including a court decision on an administrative corruption offense. Rooden believes that such changes harm the continued cooperation of Ukraine with the IMF, because, according to the fund, they will cast doubt on the independence of the bureau.

The head of the IMF mission also recalled that a week earlier he had warned the President's Office about problems if one of these bills is passed.

The IMF mission in Ukraine refrained from commenting to Interfax-Ukraine on this information.