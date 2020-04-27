Economy

Govt to appoint new heads of tax, customs services following simplified rules – Finance minister

The Cabinet of Ministers will appoint new heads of the State Tax Service and the State Customs Service following the simplified rules of appointing officials, and when the lockdown ends the government will hold a competition, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"In the near future, a new head of the tax service will be appointed, and later – the head of the customs service. During lockdown, a temporarily simplified rules of selecting candidates to these posts is in effect," Marchenko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

In his opinion, in the current situation this is the best approach, since these are departments with thousands of employees.

"After the lockdown is over, as provided by law, we will conduct a competition with the involvement of experts and the public," Marchenko said.

