Economy

18:17 28.02.2022

All citizens will receive pensions, wages and social benefits - Finance Minister

1 min read
All citizens will receive pensions, wages and social benefits - Finance Minister

Nothing threatens macro-financial stability and the budget, the Ministry of Finance and its subordinate state bodies - the State Tax and Customs Services, the State Treasury and the State Audit Service - operate in wartime mode round-the-clock, seven days a week, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

"All the needs of the state are met. Nothing threatens macro-financial stability and the budget. In close coordination, the Ministry of Finance, the Treasury and the NBU make all the necessary payments. I assure you that all citizens will receive pensions, salaries and social benefits," Marchenko wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Tags: #wages #pensions #finance_minister #marchenko #social_benefits
