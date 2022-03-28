Finance Minister denies any talks on debt restructuring

Ukrainian Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko denies any talks on debt restructuring and notes that state debt payments in March and April are feasible for Ukraine.

"At this stage, we are not talking about restructuring," he said in an interview with Lb.ua published on Monday.

"We want to be responsible towards them and do not consider their restructuring. I will explain why. Since the schedule of payments on our external debt is not complicated this year and we have every opportunity to service its repayment even in wartime," the minister said.

According to him, payments on the state debt in March amounted to $15-16 million, in April they are planned in the amount of $84 million.

"These sums are feasible for us," Marchenko said.

"And since we continue to need to raise funds, it is extremely important for us to service them in a timely manner. And by this we demonstrate that we are reliable partners under any conditions," the minister said.