Economy

14:41 28.03.2022

Finance Minister denies any talks on debt restructuring

1 min read
Finance Minister denies any talks on debt restructuring

Ukrainian Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko denies any talks on debt restructuring and notes that state debt payments in March and April are feasible for Ukraine.

"At this stage, we are not talking about restructuring," he said in an interview with Lb.ua published on Monday.

"We want to be responsible towards them and do not consider their restructuring. I will explain why. Since the schedule of payments on our external debt is not complicated this year and we have every opportunity to service its repayment even in wartime," the minister said.

According to him, payments on the state debt in March amounted to $15-16 million, in April they are planned in the amount of $84 million.

"These sums are feasible for us," Marchenko said.

"And since we continue to need to raise funds, it is extremely important for us to service them in a timely manner. And by this we demonstrate that we are reliable partners under any conditions," the minister said.

Tags: #debt #finance_minister #marchenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:39 28.03.2022
Ministry of Finance negotiating with intl partners on support of up to EUR 6 bln – minister

Ministry of Finance negotiating with intl partners on support of up to EUR 6 bln – minister

11:14 15.03.2022
IMF expects Ukraine's public debt to grow from 50% of GDP to 60% of GDP in 2022

IMF expects Ukraine's public debt to grow from 50% of GDP to 60% of GDP in 2022

15:51 12.03.2022
There to be no write-off of state debt - Hetmantsev

There to be no write-off of state debt - Hetmantsev

15:49 01.03.2022
Hetmantsev opposes writing off Ukrainian debt, but expects restructuring

Hetmantsev opposes writing off Ukrainian debt, but expects restructuring

18:17 28.02.2022
All citizens will receive pensions, wages and social benefits - Finance Minister

All citizens will receive pensions, wages and social benefits - Finance Minister

12:04 18.02.2022
We don't even use words 'debt relief' – Ukraine's Finance Minister

We don't even use words 'debt relief' – Ukraine's Finance Minister

11:30 18.02.2022
Finance Minister: Ukraine expects first EUR 600 mln tranche of EU macro-financial assistance in late March-early April

Finance Minister: Ukraine expects first EUR 600 mln tranche of EU macro-financial assistance in late March-early April

16:00 26.01.2022
Agromars blocks sale of its seized assets at auctions - lawyer of creditor company

Agromars blocks sale of its seized assets at auctions - lawyer of creditor company

14:10 09.12.2021
Govt approves strategy for cutting Ukraine's public debt to 50.8% of GDP in 2022, 47% in 2024

Govt approves strategy for cutting Ukraine's public debt to 50.8% of GDP in 2022, 47% in 2024

14:42 03.09.2021
Finance Minister expects to keep inflation within 10%

Finance Minister expects to keep inflation within 10%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine intends to raise some taxes for companies remaining on Russian market by 1.5 times - Hetmantsev

Govt starts paying April pensions – Zelensky

EIB transfers another EUR200 mln to Ukraine

Draft law registered in Rada on preferential imports, abolition of real estate tax in war zone

State service to begin daily monitoring prices for food, medicine, fuel

LATEST

Ukraine intends to raise some taxes for companies remaining on Russian market by 1.5 times - Hetmantsev

Sowing campaign already starts in 11 regions of Ukraine – PM

NBU 'net' sale increases to $352.7 mln, EUR 241.7 mln this week

Govt starts paying April pensions – Zelensky

Occupied Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant works for Ukraine's power system – Ukrhydroenergo

Finance Ministry funds salaries of teachers, payment for idle time to be determined by local govt

Ukraine sows 150,000 ha within sowing campaign

Metinvest transfers $500,000 to support Territorial Defense Forces of Zaporizhia

Ukrainian energy system has enough capacities, opportunities to export electricity to Europe - DTEK top manager

Ukrainian energy system has enough capacities, opportunities to export electricity to Europe - DTEK top manager

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD