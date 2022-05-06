Ukraine in talks with intl partners on provision of $11 bln, of which about $5 bln received – Finance Minister

Ukraine is negotiating with international partners on the allocation of about $11 billion to the country's state budget, of which about $5 billion has been received, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"We are negotiating about $11 billion, of which we have already received $5 billion to the budget," he said at a briefing at the Lviv Media Center on Friday.

According to him, the key partners of Ukraine are the United States, Canada, Great Britain, as well as the EU.

"We expect to receive other amounts in the near future. We count on further support from our international partners," the minister said.