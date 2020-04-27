Economy

11:20 27.04.2020

Nonresidents to be able to deposit cash in foreign currency in customs authorities' accounts as collateral – NBU

Nonresidents to be able to deposit cash in foreign currency in customs authorities' accounts as collateral – NBU

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has settled the possibility for nonresidents to deposit cash in foreign currency into the accounts of customs authorities in an authorized bank or institutions that provide budget treasury services as cash collateral during the transit of goods throughout Ukraine, the NBU said on its website on Friday, April 24.

"This step was taken with the aim to bring the regulatory framework in accordance with the law on the regime of joint transit and introduction of the national computerized transit system [entered into force on March 25]," the NBU said.

According to the statement, the central bank said that settlements in foreign currency are allowed on the territory of Ukraine as part of operations to place bonds, pay income on them and redeem them, as well as treasury bonds denominated in foreign currency, if this is provided for by the prospectus of securities or the decision on the issue of securities.

The relevant changes are contained in NBU Board's resolution No. 55 amending the regulation on transactions with currency values, dated April 24, 2020, which came into force on April 25.

