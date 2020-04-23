Economy

16:30 23.04.2020

EBRD ready to provide financial support to Ukrenergo to partially cover company's deficit

1 min read
EBRD ready to provide financial support to Ukrenergo to partially cover company's deficit

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is ready to provide financial support to the electricity transmission system operator Ukrenergo to cover its deficit, EBRD Senior Banker for Power and Energy Projects Olga Yeriomina has said.

"In particular, we have already written a letter to the minister with a proposal to discuss in detail our support plans for Ukrenergo, including renewable generation, payments in the industry," she said during an online meeting organized by the European Business Association (EBA), dedicated to the country's energy security amid the crisis.

She also added that the bank is currently in negotiations with the Ministry of Finance.

In addition, the EBRD representative noted the need to attract other international financial organizations to support the company.

"Our financing will most likely not cover the entire Ukrenergo liquidity shortage, so it would not be bad if other international financial institutions join our initiative," she said.

Tags: #ukrenergo #ebrd
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:29 23.01.2020
EBRD considering opportunities for new projects in Ukraine – Zelensky's meeting with Chakrabarti

EBRD considering opportunities for new projects in Ukraine – Zelensky's meeting with Chakrabarti

11:05 15.01.2020
Govt expands list of energy sector companies banned from being privatized

Govt expands list of energy sector companies banned from being privatized

11:06 19.12.2019
Import of power in Nov first since launch of new market model exceeds export – Ukrenergo

Import of power in Nov first since launch of new market model exceeds export – Ukrenergo

10:34 11.12.2019
Ukrenergo restricts imports of electricity as much as possible over continued low demand

Ukrenergo restricts imports of electricity as much as possible over continued low demand

11:02 10.12.2019
EBRD, Sweden launch campaign to support project for solid waste treatment in Lviv

EBRD, Sweden launch campaign to support project for solid waste treatment in Lviv

14:55 06.12.2019
EBRD, EU launch platform to support Ukrainian SMEs within EU4Business initiative

EBRD, EU launch platform to support Ukrainian SMEs within EU4Business initiative

13:11 06.12.2019
Fall in electricity price in united energy system due to surplus in NPP generation, imports – Ukrenergo

Fall in electricity price in united energy system due to surplus in NPP generation, imports – Ukrenergo

10:06 06.12.2019
EBRD raises trade financing limit for Ukrgasbank to $80 mln under TFP

EBRD raises trade financing limit for Ukrgasbank to $80 mln under TFP

12:41 02.12.2019
Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

18:47 22.11.2019
Ukrainian PM in London signs two documents for EUR 900 mln loan for Ukrainian roads

Ukrainian PM in London signs two documents for EUR 900 mln loan for Ukrainian roads

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU predicts 5% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2020 with 3.4% bounce in 2021

NBU revises downwards inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 to 6%

NBU ready to take govt-secured corporate bonds, municipal bonds as collateral

NBU cuts key policy rate from 10% to 8%

Fitch revises Ukraine's outlook to stable; affirms at 'B'

LATEST

Venture investments in Ukrainian startups, IT companies 1.5 times up in 2019 – UVCA

NBU predicts 5% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2020 with 3.4% bounce in 2021

NBU revises downwards inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 to 6%

NBU ready to take govt-secured corporate bonds, municipal bonds as collateral

NBU plans to hold first long-term refinancing auction in first half of May – NBU governor

NBU cuts key policy rate from 10% to 8%

Ukrposhta sends cargo worth $1.5 mln to US by UIA passenger plane, plans to make flight regular

Port charges should be cut by 20% in two stages – industry associations

UAFIC gets $100,000 from USAID to create mediation platform for handling financial consumer complaints

Fitch revises Ukraine's outlook to stable; affirms at 'B'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD